BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai To Be Next Karnataka CM

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet will take charge as the next Karnataka Chief Minister.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely