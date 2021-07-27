July 27, 2021
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai To Be Next Karnataka CM

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet will take charge as the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:13 pm
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai To Be Next Karnataka CM
Basavaraj Bommai
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai To Be Next Karnataka CM
