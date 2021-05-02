BJP Front Ahead In Puducherry

Also read
There were no surprises in Puducherry as the front led by AINRC – in which the BJP is a major ally – had established a comfortable lead and looked all set to form a coalition government.
Out of the 12 leads available so far the AINRC is leading in 5 and the BJP in 3. The Congress was leading in 2 and its ally the DMK in one while an Independent was leading in one seat. If the trend continues the AINRC and BJP will be forming a coalition government with AINRC leader N. Rengasamy as the Chief Minister.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Asia's Biggest Pharma Hub At Baddi Plunges Into Crisis As Raw Material Prices Shoot Up
David Warner Sacked As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain For IPL 2021, Kane Williamson Takes Over
Return Of Ulfa Leader Jibon Moran, The Last Of Paresh Barua’s Closest Aides