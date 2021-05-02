BJP Front Ahead In Puducherry

There were no surprises in Puducherry as the front led by AINRC – in which the BJP is a major ally – had established a comfortable lead and looked all set to form a coalition government.

Out of the 12 leads available so far the AINRC is leading in 5 and the BJP in 3. The Congress was leading in 2 and its ally the DMK in one while an Independent was leading in one seat. If the trend continues the AINRC and BJP will be forming a coalition government with AINRC leader N. Rengasamy as the Chief Minister.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine