BJP Expels Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Hours After He Joined Party: Reports

Hours after Kapil Gujjar, the man who earlier opened fire at protesters in Shaheen Bagh during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir joined the BJP on Wednesday, the party expelled him, reports claimed.

According to an NDTV report, BJP officials in Uttar Pradesh claimed they were not aware of Gujjar’s history.

"Kapil Gujjar was among some people who were inducted into the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party. We had no idea of his involvement in the controversial Shaheen Bagh incident. On finding out, his joining has been cancelled with immediate effect," the BJP's Ghaziabad chief Sanjeev Sharma reportedly said in a statement.

On February 1, Gujjar had fired in the air and threatened to shoot protesters at Shaheen Bagh. “In our country, only Hindus will prevail, nobody else,” Gujjar had said during the incident before being taken away by cops.

