BJP Creates Ruckus Inside Jharkhand Assembly Over Allotment Of ‘Namaz’ Room

The proceedings of Jharkhand Assembly were disrupted on Monday following ruckus by opposition BJP members over allotment of a room for offering namaz in the assembly complex.

Before the commencement of the assembly proceedings, BJP MLAs sat on the stairs at the entrance chanting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and 'Hare Rama' placards.

As soon as the proceedings for the day began, the BJP members stormed into the well while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The protesting BJP MLAs were demanding revocation of the order pertaining to allotment of the namaz room.

Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto urged relentless BJP members, including Bhanu Pratap Shahi, to "go back to your seats. You are good members. Please cooperate with the Chair".

However, as the ruckus continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 12.45 pm. The BJP workers on Sunday had burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the speaker during protests across the state against the decision.

The speaker has allotted room number TW 348 for offering namaz, prompting demand from the BJP to build a Hanuman temple and places of worship of other religions in the assembly premises. (With PTI inputs)

