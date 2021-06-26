BJP Appoints New Chiefs for Assam, Manipur Units

The BJP named Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi as the new presidents of its Assam and Manipur branches, respectively, on Saturday. The appointments were made by BJP national president JP Nadda and would take effect immediately, according to party general secretary Arun Singh in a statement.

Kalita, a current MLA in the Assam assembly, will take over for Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the state's newly established administration led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP won the recent Assam assembly elections. The party has also altered the leadership of its state branch in Manipur, which will have elections next year. Sharda Devi will take over for Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who died in COVID-19 last month.

(With Inputs from PTI)

