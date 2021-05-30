May 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Accuses Actor Meera Chopra Of Getting Vaccinated Under ‘Frontline Worker’ Category; Probe Ordered

BJP Accuses Actor Meera Chopra Of Getting Vaccinated Under ‘Frontline Worker’ Category; Probe Ordered

The BJP has alleged that actor Meera Chopra received the Covid-19 vaccine out of turn at a civic health centre operated by a private firm in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Accuses Actor Meera Chopra Of Getting Vaccinated Under ‘Frontline Worker’ Category; Probe Ordered
Meera Chopra
Instagram
BJP Accuses Actor Meera Chopra Of Getting Vaccinated Under ‘Frontline Worker’ Category; Probe Ordered
outlookindia.com
2021-05-30T20:06:09+05:30

Actor-model Meera Chopra has been in the eye of the storm lately after the BJP alleged that she received the Covid-19 vaccine out of turn at a civic health centre operated by a private firm in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Following the BJP’s allegations, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Sunday ordered an inquiry.

On Saturday, the BJP alleged that Chopra was vaccinated under the "frontline worker" priority category. The saffron party also alleged that the actress was given a photo ID card identifying her as a supervisor by the private firm, which enabled her to get vaccinated at TMC's Parking Plaza centre.

Meanwhile, Chopra has denied all allegations and said that photo ID which has been flouting on social media is not hers.

"TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma has ordered an inquiry under the deputy municipal commissioner (health) to find out if this actor got vaccinated out of turn. The report has to be submitted in three days," TMC spokesperson and DMC Sandeep Malavi told reporters.

"There are news reports that Meera Chopra was vaccinated at a centre in Thane. The inquiry will look into all aspects of the matter and recommend action if there is any wrongdoing," Malavi added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘I Wasn’t Invited To Modi’s Cyclone Tauktae Meeting,’ Says Gujarat Leader Of The Opposition Paresh Dhanani

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Thane COVID-19 Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos