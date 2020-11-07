November 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bihar Exit Poll 2020: It's Advantage RJD-Led Alliance Over Nitish

Bihar Exit Poll 2020: It's Advantage RJD-Led Alliance Over Nitish

Mahagathbandhan's Tejashwi Yadav top choice for CM post, say exit polls

Outlook Web Bureau 07 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bihar Exit Poll 2020: It's Advantage RJD-Led Alliance Over Nitish
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.
PTI
Bihar Exit Poll 2020: It's Advantage RJD-Led Alliance Over Nitish
outlookindia.com
2020-11-07T19:45:37+05:30

 Exit polls for the 243-member Assembly have predicted a neck-and-neck competition between RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and NDA, with Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the top choice for the chief minister's post in Bihar.

According to India Today-axis My India Exit Poll, as many as 44 per cent voters in Bihar want to see Tejashwi as the next chief minister of Bihar.

The Times Now C-Voter exit poll is predicting 116 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 120 seats for the Grand Alliance.

Some exit polls are also indicating a hung House.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday with 55.22 percent voter turnout in the third and final phase.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Illegal Building Of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aides Demolished In UP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tejashwi Yadav Bihar National Democratic Alliance (NDA) RJD Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos