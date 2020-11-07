Bihar Exit Poll 2020: It's Advantage RJD-Led Alliance Over Nitish

Exit polls for the 243-member Assembly have predicted a neck-and-neck competition between RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and NDA, with Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the top choice for the chief minister's post in Bihar.

According to India Today-axis My India Exit Poll, as many as 44 per cent voters in Bihar want to see Tejashwi as the next chief minister of Bihar.

The Times Now C-Voter exit poll is predicting 116 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 120 seats for the Grand Alliance.

Some exit polls are also indicating a hung House.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday with 55.22 percent voter turnout in the third and final phase.

