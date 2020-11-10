Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Fate Of 3,755 Candidates Across 243 Seats To Be Sealed Today

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it readies for counting of votes for the Assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts at 8 am where the outcome will decide the fate of Nitish Kumar’s government that has helmed the state for a decade and a half.

The state has 243 Assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election.

A win for the RJD-led coalition will bring redemption of sorts for Tejashwi Yadav whose leadership abilities were called into question after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

8.00am Counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly

7:57am Campaigning ends, Nitish Kumar signs off: My last election

Wrapping up his campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls, in which he has been overshadowed both by ally BJP and rival RJD, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought votes saying this election was his “last”.

6.00am Despite Covid-19, Bihar voter turnout higher than 2015

Bihar recorded 57.05 percent turnout in the Assembly elections this year, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data.

