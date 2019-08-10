Bhutan King Lights Thousand Butter Lamps In Memory Of Sushma Swaraj

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck offered special prayers and lit a thousand butter lamps at a monastery in memory of India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away earlier this week.

On the orders of the King, special prayers were performed at the Simtokha Dzong on Thursday.

The King also sent condolences to the late Minister's family and to the government of India.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, in a condolence message, had said that Sushma Swaraj's "demise is a great loss not only for Bharatiya Janata Party but also for the entire country".

"She was a very good friend of Bhutan who worked tirelessly in enhancing Bhutan-India relations..."

"Sushma Swaraj, as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 2014- 2019, worked closely with Bhutan. Throughout her tenure, she was a friend of Bhutan and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries.

"She was well-loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength," the message read.

(IANS)