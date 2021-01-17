January 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bhopal: Fearing Communal Violence, Authorities Impose Curfew In Parts Of City

Bhopal: Fearing Communal Violence, Authorities Impose Curfew In Parts Of City

Curfew has been imposed in Bhopal’s Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bhopal: Fearing Communal Violence, Authorities Impose Curfew In Parts Of City
Curfew has been imposed in Bhopal’s Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas
Representational Image/ Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Bhopal: Fearing Communal Violence, Authorities Impose Curfew In Parts Of City
outlookindia.com
2021-01-17T13:59:05+05:30

Fearing communal tensions the Bhopal district administration on Sunday imposed curfew and issued prohibitory orders in many areas throughout the city. The move comes in the backdrop of construction work being carried out by a community in the city’s old city area.

Fearing that the construction will be opposed by other local groups, the district administration issued an order imposing curfew in three police station limits. The order, issued by Bhopal District Magistrate Avinash Lavania, said a community is carrying out construction in the old city and there is a possibility of tensions escalating due to it.

Curfew has been imposed in Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas of the old city. The curfew will be applicable till further orders, Additional Collector Dilip Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh capital is "sensitive from communal (issues) point of view", hence the decision to impose curfew has been taken, the order stated.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 have been imposed in 11 other police station areas-Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Talaiya, Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh, Jahangirabad, Station Bajaria, Berasia and Najirabad.
Deputy Inspector General, Bhopal, Irshad Wali told reporters that police have barricaded these areas and security personnel have been deployed there.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains To Boost Tourism, Connectivity In Gujarat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Communal-Communalism National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos