'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Police Asks People To Avoid Specific Routes

Delhi Police on Tuesday urged people to avoid specific stretches in view of a ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.

The traffic movement at Ghazipur border in the carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad is open and Ghaziabad to Delhi closed, the traffic police said.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari & Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders.

“Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

On Monday, Delhi Police (PRO) Eish Singhal had said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure normal movement of people on roads during 'Bharat Bandh'.

"Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," he had said.

Delhi Police had also appealed to everyone to not disrupt the life of common citizens and residents of Delhi.

Police said that Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.

The available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, police said.

