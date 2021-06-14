June 14, 2021
‘Betrayal In Name Of Lord Ram Is Unrighteous’: Rahul Gandhi On Ayodhya Land Scam

Earlier, the SP and AAP had accused alleged that the Ram Temple trust’s general secretary Champat Rai had bought land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:27 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI
Amid many Opposition partied including the AAP and Samajwadi Party accusing members of the Ram temple trust of corruption, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP and said betrayal in Lord Ram's name is unrighteous.

"Shri Ram himself is justice, truth, faith. Betrayal in his name is unrighteous," he said in a tweet in Hindi, alleging a scam in the temple’s land purchase.

The Samajwadi Party and AAP had earlier accused Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

Soon after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said misuse of donations by devotees is a sin and an insult to their faith.

The members of the Trust have denied these allegations.


(With PTI inputs)

