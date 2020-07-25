Best Of 'I Have a Joke' Tweets That Left Social Media In Splits

The twitteratti had a field day with a new trend on the social media site on Friday where people cracked jokes on jokes they cannot tell. It may sound confusing at first, but you will get the drift of the "I have a joke but" trend in no time.

The humour of the exercise lies in how people describe their inability to crack the joke itself. For example, take this one post from a twitter user, "I have an HR Joke but have to mail it to them and they will forward it to CEO and after feedback will let me know if the joke was good."

People joined in the trend along with celebrities with jokes on their or others' professions, ideas, politics and so on. With mixed bag of wittiness and sarcasm, here is a selection of twenty jokes from this top trend to give you the taste of the best.

I have a joke on lawyers. Agli date pe sunaungi. https://t.co/d1Q7rC34l0 — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgi1) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on banks but I'll tell it after lunch. https://t.co/SR5FcvlwxZ — à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤² (@Ghair_Kanooni) July 23, 2020

I have a PayTM joke but cannot tell it as it's KYC not yet done https://t.co/AnslT80Htk — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020

I have a joke about facts, but they don’t exist anymore. https://t.co/GnlKYQXbcN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 24, 2020

I have a joke about anxiety, but what if everyone hates it, and hates me, and ends up blocking me for it??? https://t.co/EVMnaSBj98 — Court (@courtdanee2) July 25, 2020

I have a bitcoin joke, but I can’t use it anywhere https://t.co/mOjpfj660m — Aaron Levie (@levie) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on Coronavirus, please don't spread it. — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) July 25, 2020

I have an Economics joke but there’s no demand for it. https://t.co/BF5zAldI6p — Lord's Child Dumss. (@LongLiveDumi) July 25, 2020

I have a joke about appraisals, but you won't get it this year — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Doctor's prescription but you can't read it. — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) July 24, 2020

i have a joke on male feminists but he's explaining it to me rn — Sneha (@magicanarchist) July 24, 2020

I have a Joke on Startups. Funding milne pe sunaunga. https://t.co/jl2O5HaJZG — TheStartupCA (@mehulshahca) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on the Indian economy but it will probably fail. — Dadpetty (@sharlbhadwa) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on the RTI Act but it's exempted for disclosure under Section 8. https://t.co/faHnwUPcdR — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) July 24, 2020

I have a joke about journalism, but I can only tell it off the record. — Col Smith (@Dangerman_2) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on Twitter but I don't think it will trend. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) July 25, 2020

I have a tech joke but I needed a reset. https://t.co/zpPjy1q4qH — Ario Pratomo (@sheggario) July 25, 2020