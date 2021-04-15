April 15, 2021
Poshan
Bengal Polls: Congress Candidate Dies After Contracting Covid-19

Rezaul Haque was the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2021
Representational image.
Photo by Jitender Gupta/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2021-04-15T11:23:38+05:30

Rezaul Haque, a Congress candidate who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque was the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, the sources said.

Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

(With PTI inputs.)

