Bengal Polls: Congress Candidate Dies After Contracting Covid-19

Rezaul Haque, a Congress candidate who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque was the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, the sources said.

Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

(With PTI inputs.)

