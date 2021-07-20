Bengal Police Files Suo Moto Case Against Suvendu Adhikari After He Warns Cop Of Transfer

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday filed a suo moto case against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and booked him under various sections of the IPC, including the one which deters a public servant from discharging his duty. The case was filed against Adhikari and 14 others at Tamluk police station.

The development comes just a day after Adhikari warned the Purba Medinipur police chief to refrain from filing “fake cases” and indulging in any action that would “prompt his transfer to Kashmir's Anantnag or Baramulla".

The BJP leader, who is facing numerous police probes, further asked Bengal police officials to carry out their duties without any prejudice against anyone.

Adhikari made the comments during a BJP party meeting on Monday. "Do not file fake cases. I have evidence to prove that they are fake...I will file a public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into such allegations…Please do not do anything that would prompt your transfer to Kashmir's Anantnag or Baramulla,” the BJP leader told the Purba Medinipur superintendent of police.

The Nandigram MLA, who narrowly defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assembly elections held earlier in the year, also said he has "details of all calls made to you (SP and other officers) by the office of the nephew (TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee)" and added that "if you have the state government to support you, we have the Centre by our side".

The SP, when contacted, said, "We have lodged a suo moto case against Mr Adhikari. He claimed that he has all call records. Since he is not working in the law enforcement, he should not be having them."

Meanwhile, Adhikari hailed the NHRC report on Bengal's post-poll violence which stated that the situation in the state is a manifestation of "law of the ruler" and not the "rule of law".

Countering the BJP leader's assertions, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "He is threatening to approach the CBI, but he is the one who should first be arrested by the agency. Everybody knows why he joined the BJP despite having got so much from the TMC. He is simply staging a drama."

Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP from the TMC ahead of state elections, is one of the accused in Narada sting operation case, which is being investigated by the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

