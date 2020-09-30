September 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Babri Verdict: Advani Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' After Getting Acquitted In Demolition Case

Babri Verdict: Advani Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' After Getting Acquitted In Demolition Case

Lal Krishna Advani, who was the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement in 1992, was acquitted along with all other 31 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

PTI 30 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Babri Verdict: Advani Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' After Getting Acquitted In Demolition Case
File photo of LK Advani, who led the Babri demolition movement in 1992 through his famous ' rath yatra'
Babri Verdict: Advani Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' After Getting Acquitted In Demolition Case
outlookindia.com
2020-09-30T14:19:33+05:30
Also read

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was acquitted by a special CBI court on Wednesday in the Babri mosque demolition case, welcomed the court verdict by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and said it came in "footsteps of another order which paved the way for my dream of seeing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya".

"It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court’s order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram,” Advani said in a video message.

Later in a statement, he said the "judgement came in footsteps of another verdict which paved way for my dream of seeing a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya".

After the court verdict, the 92-year-old BJP leader came out and greeted the media, gathered outside his house, by chanting the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”.

He was seen watching the news in his residence while sitting with his family members and his daughter Pratibha Advani, who was holding his hands.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'No Moral Right To Continue As CM, Resign': Priyanka Gandhi Tells Adityanath

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI L.K. Advani New Delhi Babri Masjid National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos