Ayodhya Should Manifest Our Finest Developmental Transformations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that temple-town Ayodhya should manifest the "Finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations,” government sources told PTI.

Modi made the comments while holding a virtual review meet to take stock of the Ayodhya development plan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the meeting.

Asserting that Ayodhya, as a city is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian, Modi said that the human ethos of the city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims

"Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations," the prime minister was quoted by a government source as saying at the meeting, according to PTI.

The coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime, Modi was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said that the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially the youth.

He also called for the skills of talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city, sources told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine