Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the Ayodhya land grabbing matter thoroughly, Navneet Seghal, Additional Chief Secretary of Information, Uttar Pradesh informed. Kin of BJP leaders were allegedly involved in this case.

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T08:38:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 8:38 am

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the party's charge by putting out a tweet that "Hindutva robs under the guise of religion". Over the past few days, he has invoked the term 'Hindutva' to attack the BJP.

Related Stories

AAP, SP Accuse Corruption In Land Purchase For Ayodhya Temple; Trust Denies

Ram Temple Trust Member Given Clean Chit In Journalist’s Allegation Of Land Grabbing

"Hindu follows the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging the news report that claimed MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue but as he stood to speak, the House was adjourned sine die.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a "land scam", saying there is an "open loot of land inside Ayodhya city by people connected to the BJP".

"Respected Modiji, when will you open your mouth on this open loot? The Congress party, the people of the country and Ram Bhakts are asking these questions. Is this not treason? Is it anything less than treason? The BJP is now running the business of 'Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja' in Ayodhya," he told reporters.

Tags

PTI Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya Mandir Ram Mandir Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Outlook Web Desk / As Omicron cases in India continue to increase, let's have a look at the all-time Covid-19 hotspots of the country - Delhi and Mumbai.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement