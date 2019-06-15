Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 5th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog where he reiterated the BJP-led government's goal to make India a US $5 trillion-economy by 2024. "It is challenging but achievable," he said.

Speaking of the NDA government's commitment to doubling the income of farmers, PM Modi said the fulfilment of the promise required focusing on fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, fruits&vegetables.

"Benefits of PM-KISAN-Kisan Samman Nidhi and other farmer-centric schemes should reach beneficiaries in time," he emphasised.

Modi, according to an official release, stressed that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the prime minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India.

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

Amid several parts of the country facing the drought-like situation, Modi called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.

He said that the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.

