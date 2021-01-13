Assam: Mob Allegedly Attacks Forest Department Officials, Six Injured

A mob attacked forest department officials in Assam's Kokrajhar district, injuring six of them. The mob was trying to occupy a portion of the forest department's land, following which the officers opened fire, an official.

The mob gathered near Goraibazar village near Indo-Bhutan Border and tried to occupy forest land, following which forest department officials reached the area and asked the mob to leave. However, the mob refused to leave and attacked the employees, injuring six of them, upon which the officers opened fire on the mob, an official said.

Police personnel reached the site soon after violence broke out and the situation is under control now, even though tension still prevails in the area, an official said.

With PTI inputs

