July 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Gehlot Chairs CLP Meet In Jaipur As Rajasthan Governor Agrees To Convene Assembly Session

Gehlot Chairs CLP Meet In Jaipur As Rajasthan Governor Agrees To Convene Assembly Session

The governor had turned down three earlier proposals, saying if the government wanted the assembly summoned at a short notice it should state that it planned to hold a vote of confidence.

PTI 30 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gehlot Chairs CLP Meet In Jaipur As Rajasthan Governor Agrees To Convene Assembly Session
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at a hotel in Jaipur.
Twitter/ANI
Gehlot Chairs CLP Meet In Jaipur As Rajasthan Governor Agrees To Convene Assembly Session
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T14:09:03+0530

A meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up, sources said.

It was to start around 10 am but got delayed by three hours as the party's core group chalked out its strategy ahead of the CLP meeting, Congress sources said.

The meeting was called after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra gave his consent to a proposal by the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet to call an assembly session from August 14.

The governor had turned down three earlier proposals, saying if the government wanted the assembly summoned at a short notice it should state that it planned to hold a vote of confidence. Or, it should give 21 days' notice to call and assembly session, Mishra had said.

Gehlot is caught in a tussle for power with his now-sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who leads a group of 18 other dissident Congress MLAs.

On July 12, Pilot declared open rebellion against Gehlot by claiming that his government was in a minority and he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs.

And on July 13, Congress legislators and supporters were huddled into the hotel. They have been camping there since then. 

Next Story >>

3 Assam Rifles Personnel Killed, 4 Injured in Ambush Along India-Myanmar Border

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Rajasthan Congress Crisis National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos