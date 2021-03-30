As Covid-19 Cases Rise In Srinagar, District Declared As Orange Zone

While states like Maharashtra and Punjab are topping the charts in terms of covid-19 cases, the virus is slowly but steadily spreading in Jammu and Kashmir, as well.

On Tuesday, the Union territory reported 359 new infections, taking the covid-19 caseload in the region to 1,30,587. Of the 359 new cases, 93 were reported in Jammu and 2,666 in Kashmir. One death due to the virus was reported in the Valley.

Of the 1,30,587 cases, 2,293 are active cases, while 1,26,304 people have recovered from the disease. The coronavirus death toll in the UT stands at 1,990.

According to officials, Srinagar is one of the 46 covid hotspot district identified in the country.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tested positive for the virus. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” Omar tweeted.

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” the PM tweeted.

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji.



Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah. https://t.co/a3Qw1axCNH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2021

As Srinagar witnessed a steep rise in the number of infections, the last week, it has been declared as an orange zone. Meanwhile, Lakhanpore has been categorized as a red-zone.

Authorities have urged everyone in the UT to follow covid-19 norms to contain the spread of the virus.

Officials have asked people to maintain a distance of two meters from others while in public, frequently wash hands with an alcohol-based sanitiser and follow good personal hygiene.

Officials have also asked people to remain indoors and step out only if absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene, and frequent handwashing with soap and water,” officials said in a statement.

“Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them,” a government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, authorities say there are no reports of any new coronavirus strains in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Naveed Nazir, a noted pulmonologist of the Valley, believes that every vaccinated person is not fully protected from Covid-19 and that they are very much at risk of re-infection.

However, vaccination helps in decreasing the rate of the severity of the infection, he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine