Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Passes Away In Delhi

Swami Agnivesh was 80, he died due to multiple organ failure

Admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, Swami has been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital due to liver cirrhosis. Though a liver transplant was planned earlier, it has been postponed due to deterioration in his condition.

Prashant Bhushan Tweeted this about his death,

The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity&tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew,willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged. RIP Agnivesh jihttps://t.co/SapzPnRznC — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 11, 2020

"On September 11, his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6:30 pm. ILBS joins the country in mourning the loss of this beloved leader," the hospital said in a statement.

