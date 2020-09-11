September 11, 2020
Corona
Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Passes Away In Delhi

Swami Agnivesh was 80, he died due to multiple organ failure and was being treated in ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2020
File photo of Swami Agnivesh
Swami Agnivesh was 80, he died due to multiple organ failure and was being treated in ILBS ( Institue of Liver and Biliary Sciences ) in Delhi. 

Admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, Swami has been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital due to liver cirrhosis. Though a liver transplant was planned earlier, it has been postponed due to deterioration in his condition. 

Prashant Bhushan Tweeted this about his death, 

"On September 11, his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6:30 pm. ILBS joins the country in mourning the loss of this beloved leader," the hospital said in a statement.

9/11, And An Interview With A Monk

