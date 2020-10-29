October 29, 2020
Corona
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Green Delhi' App To Redress Pollution Complaints

The application will identify the location and the complaint will be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for time-bound redressal

PTI 29 October 2020
File photo
2020-10-29T12:57:41+05:30

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Green Delhi' mobile application using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the government's notice. 

The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people”. 

He said citizens can click pictures or make a video of pollution-causing activities, such as the burning of garbage, industrial pollution, dust, etc. and upload them on the application.

The application will identify the location and the complaint will be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for time-bound redressal, he said. 

 “We have prepared strict timelines for each type of complaint. The departments concerned will also have to post a picture after the complaint is addressed,” Kejriwal said. 

The application can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

A 'green war room' has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the status of complaints. A team of 70 ‘green’ marshals will assist in their redressal, he said. 

