Days after Arvind Kejriwal supported the Centre’s decision of repealing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two union territories, the Delhi Chief Minister announced the introduction of “patriotism" syllabus in all government schools.

The AAP leader announced on Wednesday that the “Deshbhakti” curriculum would be introduced across Delhi government schools.

"Today I feel very proud to announce that Delhi Govt is starting 'Deshbhakti curriculum' for Delhi students. It is necessary to create patriotic feeling in our coming generation and that is why we have decided to start this program," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a tweet shared by the party's handle.

Kejriwal also said that he was saddened to see that people only remembered the country when there was a cricket match or stress on the border. “Because, nobody taught us to show respect towards our country other time,” he added.

Kejriwal even asked for suggestions from Twitter users on how the course could be designed. “We need inputs from everyone about what kind of course (the ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum) should be,” Kejriwal said while responding to a twitter user.