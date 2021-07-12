Arunachal Pradesh: 7 Under-Trial Prisoners Escape From Jail At Pasighat; Police Launches Manhunt

Seven under-trial prisoners escaped from the jail at Pasighat of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh after attacking security personnel with chilly and salt when the cells were opened for dinner on Sunday evening. There were 94 prisoners.

According to police, the seven prisoners attacked the guards at around 6.30 pm. They also threw chilly and salt at them before escaping. At least five guards were injured in the attack. There are only 10 guards to man the prison including the commander and his deputy.

A police official said that a hunt has been launched to nab the prisoners. Police and IRBn personnel have fanned out in the town and sealed all the likely exit points. “We should be able to round them up soon,” the official said. He said the prisoners would find it difficult to proceed far since there is a curfew in place from 3 pm to 5 am because of the pandemic.

The escaping prisoners have been identified as Abhijit Gogoi, Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Subash Mondal, Raja Tayeng, and Dani Gamlin.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine