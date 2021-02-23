'Arrogant', 'Coward': Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out At PM At Kisan Mahapanchayat

Addressing a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Mathura, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him "arrogant" and a "coward" who does not own up the responsibility for his policies.

She criticised the Prime Minister for insulting and mocking the protesting farmers as he called them "andolan jeevi".

Promising that her party will repeal the new farm laws when it comes to power, Priyanka alleged that they have been enacted by those engaged in making money ("noton ki kheti") to benefit their "billionaire friends".

"People have always taught a lesson to arrogant governments, and the time for it has arrived," she said, claiming that all election promises made by the ruling party have turned out to be false.

"The truth is that the prime minister is not only arrogant ('ahankari') but also a coward ('kayar'). As soon as his policies are questioned, he backtracks," said the Congress leader, accusing the PM of wrongly blaming her party's policies for high fuel prices.

Thank God the previous Congress governments had developed industries, otherwise, the present government would not have been able to sell anything, she said.

The Congress general secretary also said the GST and demonetisation were introduced to benefit "billionaire friends" of the prime minister.

She said the government is "intoxicated" by the idea of selling public sector assets and asked people at the gathering to save the sacred Govardhan hill "lest the BJP should sell it".

She alleged that while the Centre collected over Rs 20 lakh crore through taxes on fuel and waived loans of its "billionaire friends", it did not spare a single penny for farmers.

Speaking over the farm laws, she said they will continue to fight for the cause of farmers till the anti-farmer legislation are repealed.

"The Congress will repeal the laws when it comes to power if the present government failed to do so," she said.

She also said promises like doubling the income of farmers, waiving their loans and clearing sugarcane arrears have proved hollow.

The government does not have Rs 15,000 crore to pay to farmers while two planes worth Rs 16,000 crore were purchased for the prime minister, she said.

She said through the laws, the government has paved the way for the hoarding of produce and elimination of mandis.

With PTI Inputs

