Army Officer, 3 Soldiers Killed In Shootout Near Line Of Control

An army officer, two soldiers and a Border Security Forces (BSF) jawan have been killed in an ongoing encounter at J&K’s Machil area along the Line of Control (LoC), around 150 km north of Srinagar.

Officials have aslo said that three unidentified militants have been killed so far.

The exchange of fire began early on Sunday morning when BSF personnel intercepted a group of infiltrators in the Machil area. Later the army joined the operation.

The army said at around 1 am, BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the anti-infiltration obstacle system, about 3.5 kms from the LoC. The army said that in the initial firefight that ensued, one militant and a BSF soldier were killed in action. The army said subsequently more troops were rushed to the area.

According to the army, at around 10.20 am, more intruders were detected approximately 1.5 km from the LoC, with a heavy fire exchange between the two sides.

"In the ensuing firefight two more terrorists were killed. Own troops also suffered as three soldiers were killed in action and two injured. Injured soldiers have been evacuated," the army said.

