Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Army Staff is visiting Sri Lanka after a recent visit by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. India and Sri Lanka are carrying out a mega military exercise, 'Mitra Shakti' with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation.

General MM Naravane #COAS arrived in Sri Lanka and was extended a warm welcome by General Shavendra Silva Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport. | Twitter - ADGPI

2021-10-12T13:36:04+05:30
Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 1:36 pm

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday left for Sri Lanka on a four-day visit to explore ways to expand bilateral military cooperation and discuss issues relating to regional security challenges.

Gen Naravane's visit comes days after the foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla travelled to the island nation and held extensive talks with the top leaders of the country to boost cooperation in a range of areas.Indian Army's official account  tweeted,

Defence and security ties between India and Sri Lanka have been strengthening more lately.

Currently, the armies of the two countries are carrying out a mega military exercise with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation.

The eighth edition of the 'Mitra Shakti' exercise began on October 4 at Combat Training School in Sri Lanka's Ampara and it will conclude on October 15.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid a two-day visit to Colombo in November last year to attend a trilateral maritime security cooperation dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

(With PTI Inputs)

