Army Chief Appreciates Peace Prevailing Along LoC

On his visit to Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane appreciated “the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control.”

He, however, “cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively.”

On the second day of his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, General Naravane reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control. The COAS accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander, and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed the COAS on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by militants from across the LoC.

“The COAS interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness. While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, he cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. The Army Chief also complimented all Government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

