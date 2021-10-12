Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

Baseer Khan, an IAS officer, was promoted to the charge of advisor to the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir while GC Murmu was in the office. He was relieved of the same this month.

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor
Baseer Khan, former advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor | Twitter

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor
2021-10-12T12:47:20+05:30
Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 12:47 pm

The CBI raided the residence of Baseer Khan, the former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday in connection with the arms licensing case, officials said.

The agency also searched 40 locations in other parts of the country, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Khan, a promoted IAS officer, was relieved of the charge of advisor to the Lt Governor earlier this month. He was made an advisor in March last year when GC Murmu was the Lt governor and he continued in the post under Murmu's successor Sinha.

(With PTI Inputs)

