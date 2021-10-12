Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

The CBI raided the residence of Baseer Khan, the former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday in connection with the arms licensing case, officials said.

The agency also searched 40 locations in other parts of the country, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Khan, a promoted IAS officer, was relieved of the charge of advisor to the Lt Governor earlier this month. He was made an advisor in March last year when GC Murmu was the Lt governor and he continued in the post under Murmu's successor Sinha.

