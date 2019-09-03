﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Apache Helicopters Will Enhance IAF's Operational Capabilities, Strike Force': Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

'Apache Helicopters Will Enhance IAF's Operational Capabilities, Strike Force': Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with the latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF.

PTI 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments (1)
'Apache Helicopters Will Enhance IAF's Operational Capabilities, Strike Force': Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa
President Boeing India, Salil Gupte, handed over the ceremonial key of Apache attack helicopter to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
ANI/Twitter
'Apache Helicopters Will Enhance IAF's Operational Capabilities, Strike Force': Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T12:36:15+0530

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with the latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force station to induct eight US-made Apache helicopters into the India Air Force.

"Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 fleet. A total of 22 Apaches are to delivered and the last batch will be delivered by March 2020," he said.

Dhanoa said these helicopters are equipped with the latest technology and will be deployed in the western region.

"These attack helicopters will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force," Dhanoa said.

He also said the Apache induction is a "significant step" towards modernisation of the IAF fleet.

Apaches are equipped with the latest technology, 24x7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability, he said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments (1)
READ MORE IN:
PTI Pathankot Helicopter Apache Guardian helicopter National
Next Story : Sensex Tanks 590 Points As GDP Growth Hits 6-Year Low
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters