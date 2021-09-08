Antilia Bomb Scare: Woman Escort Tells NIA Waze Paid Her Rs 50,000 Per Month

A woman escort has told the National Investigation Agency that former police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, was one of her clients and had started paying Rs 50,000 to her per month from August last year.

The woman also told the NIA that she was not aware of the source of Rs 1.25 crore that was credited to the current account of a firm, of which she was made a director by Sachin Waze.

Her statement is part of the charge-sheet filed by the NIA last week in the case pertaining to planting of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in February this year and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, who had said that the vehicle was stolen from his possession. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane in the first week of March.

In her statement, the woman said she met Waze for the first time in 2011.

The statement said that after Waze was reinstated in the police force in June 2020, he asked her to stop working as an escort as he would be getting a decent...

