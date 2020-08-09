Another BJP Worker Injured In Militant Attack In J-K

Also read
Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.
He said Najar is a BJP worker.
Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
14 Dead, Over 50 People Trapped In Landslide In Kerala After Heavy Rains
The Dash For Cash In Times Of Corona
BSF Kills Pakistani Infiltrator Along International Border In Rajasthan's Barmer