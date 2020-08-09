August 09, 2020
Corona
Another BJP Worker Injured In Militant Attack In J-K

A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar leaving him injured.

PTI 09 August 2020
Security forces jawans stand guard during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-09T08:25:52+05:30
Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.

He said Najar is a BJP worker.

Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.

