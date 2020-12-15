Father Sets Ablaze 7 Bikes In Chennai After Son Refuses To Break Up With Live-In Girlfriend

A man in Chennai allegedly sets seven motorcycles ablaze as he was infuriated after learning that his son was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend. When the incident came to light, he was nabbed by the police and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

In a bizarre incident, a 52-year old rickshaw driver was enraged when his son allegedly refused to break up with his girlfriend even after receiving several threats and warnings from his father. The driver, who is identified as Karnan reportedly set aflame 7 bikes, including his son's bike in a roadside parking.

According to Times of India report, Karnan had gifted a motorbike to his son, Arun. When he saw Seema (name changed) riding behind his son's bike, he was filled with rage and decided to destroy the vehicle to take revenge. He sprinkled petrol on Arun's bike and set it on fire. Later, he inflamed 6 more bikes which were parked near Arun's bike to disguise the crime as an accident.

A police report was filed for the accident, however the crime came to light when Meena filed another report after receiving threats from her boyfriend's father. This made police suspicious about Arun's father. Karnan had gone missing since the incident. The case was resolved when police tracked down Karnan to Cuddalore. Followed by his arrest, he confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. He was then sent to juditial custody on December 12.

