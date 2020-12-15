December 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Father Sets Ablaze 7 Bikes In Chennai After Son Refuses To Break Up With Live-In Girlfriend

Father Sets Ablaze 7 Bikes In Chennai After Son Refuses To Break Up With Live-In Girlfriend

A 52-year old rickshaw driver was enraged when his son allegedly refused to break up with his girlfriend even after threatening several times

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Father Sets Ablaze 7 Bikes In Chennai After Son Refuses To Break Up With Live-In Girlfriend
Representational Image
AP Photo
Father Sets Ablaze 7 Bikes In Chennai After Son Refuses To Break Up With Live-In Girlfriend
outlookindia.com
2020-12-15T15:57:36+05:30

A man in Chennai allegedly sets seven motorcycles ablaze as he was infuriated after learning that his son was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend. When the incident came to light, he was nabbed by the police and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

In a bizarre incident, a 52-year old rickshaw driver was enraged when his son allegedly refused to break up with his girlfriend even after receiving several threats and warnings from his father. The driver, who is identified as Karnan reportedly set aflame 7 bikes, including his son's bike in a roadside parking.

According to Times of India report, Karnan had gifted a motorbike to his son, Arun. When he saw Seema (name changed) riding behind his son's bike, he was filled with rage and decided to destroy the vehicle to take revenge. He sprinkled petrol on Arun's bike and set it on fire. Later, he inflamed 6 more bikes which were parked near Arun's bike to disguise the crime as an accident.

A police report was filed for the accident, however the crime came to light when Meena filed another report after receiving threats from her boyfriend's father. This made police suspicious about Arun's father. Karnan had gone missing since the incident. The case was resolved when police tracked down Karnan to Cuddalore. Followed by his arrest, he confessed to the crime during initial interrogation. He was then sent to juditial custody on December 12.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Haven’t Received Any Proposal From BJP Regarding Cabinet Expansion: Bihar CM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Crime Relationships National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos