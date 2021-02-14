February 14, 2021
Corona
Andhra Pradesh: Road Accident Leaves 14 Dead, 4 Injured

A mini bus hit a lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Sunday, leaving 14 dead and injuring four other, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-14T11:31:17+05:30

 A road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district has left 14 people dead, including eight women and a child. The accident occurred on Sunday when a mini-bus collided with a lorry, police said adding that four others have been injured.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the bus might have lost control and the vehicle first crashed against the road median and then rolled to the other side of the road hitting a lorry, officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 am when a group of people hailing from the state’s Chittoor district were heading towards Hyderabad in the mini-bus, a senior police official told PTI.

The injured have been hospitalised and the condition of two persons is stated to be serious, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

