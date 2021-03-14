Andhra Pradesh: 6 Farm Workers Dead, 8 Hurt In Hit-And-Run Accident

In a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, six farm workers lost their lives, while eight others were severely injured injured on Sunday morning



The incident took place when the autorickshaw, in which the victims were travelling rammed into an unidentified vehicle. Six of the workers died on the spot while eight others were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada



The injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Nuzividu and Vijayawada.



Nuzividu sub-divisional police officer Srinivasulu said they have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the vehicle that caused the accident.



Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Home Minister M Sucharita, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the mishap.



Srinivas directed the Krishna district medical officer to ensure better treatment to the injured persons. He promised government assistance to the kin of the deceased.

With PTI Inputs

