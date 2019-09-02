An ‘Astronaut’ Moonwalks On A Busy Bengaluru Street. Here’s Why

A video by a Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, showing a man dressed as an astronaut walking on potholes in the city shown as the Moon's surface has gone viral on social media.

In the minute-long video, the man can be seen carefully walking on the Tunganagar Main Road, as if he is on the Moon's surface. After it is zoomed out, one can see the Bengaluru streets filled with potholes.

"Hello BBMP Commissioner," Nanjundaswamy captioned the video.

The video has collected over 11,700 shares and more than 6,500 reactions on Facebook. On Twitter, it has gained more than 17,000 views and around 900 retweets.

"ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful Moon mission in 2022," a Twitter user commented on the video.

"Nice initiative to make the government work," wrote another user.

"Chandrayaan has mistakenly landed in Bengaluru by mistaking it for Moon as the craters resemble those on Moon," tweeted one user.

This is not the first time Nanjundaswamy has used his creativity to convey his message. In June, he placed a life-sized crocodile in the middle of a street in Bengaluru which drew the attention of the local authorities. In 2018, he had drawn a cobweb around a pothole to make the authorities notice it.