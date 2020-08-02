August 02, 2020
Corona
Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For Covid

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

PTI 02 August 2020
Amitabh Bachchan
File Photo
2020-08-02T17:15:02+05:30

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek, 44, wrote Amitabh will now be resting at home.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

In a following tweet, Abhishek said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

"I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added.

Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus

