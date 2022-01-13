Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Ahead Of Kite Flying Festival But No Celebrations This Year

Amit Shah celebrates 'Uttarayan' festival by flying kites with family members and party workers every year on January 14. But the minister will stay away from the celebrations on Friday in the wake of the death of a close relative

PTI

2022-01-13T12:33:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:33 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for two days during which he would launch a scheme pertaining to organic farming on Saturday, a state BJP leader said on Thursday.
Shah is expected to arrive here on Thursday night and there are no public events planned during his visit, state BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

Though Shah celebrates 'Uttarayan' festival by flying kites with family members and party workers every year on January 14, the minister will stay away from the celebrations on Friday in the wake of the death of a close relative, he said.

"Shah would mostly remain at his residence in the city on Friday. On January 15, he will launch an organic farming scheme at an event to be held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's official residence in Gandhinagar," he said.

Shah, who is a Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, is also likely to review the progress of various developmental works and implementation of government schemes in his constituency, according to sources.

Amit Shah Kites Makar Sankranti Festival Gujarat
