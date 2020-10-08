October 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amit Shah Shares PM Modi’s Three ‘Mantras’ To Fight COVID-19

Amit Shah Shares PM Modi’s Three ‘Mantras’ To Fight COVID-19

With a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 68-lakh mark on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amit Shah Shares PM Modi’s Three ‘Mantras’ To Fight COVID-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
File photo
Amit Shah Shares PM Modi’s Three ‘Mantras’ To Fight COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T13:26:31+05:30

As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 68-lakh mark with 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three ‘mantras’ to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asked people to ‘wear a mask, keep two yards distance and wash hands frequently’. He added that the Prime Minister has been following it.

Stressing on the need to follow COVID-19 norms, Shah wrote, “Only three mantras for safety against Corona: wear a mask, keep a two-yard distance and wash hands frequently. My appeal to all is to consider this call of @narendramodi ji as a safety mantra to not only protect yourself but also your family, friends and colleagues."

Earlier in the day, the PM Modi emphasised on people driven to fight against the pandemic and appealed to people to unite to fight the disease. "Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Researchers Develop Bandage That Kills Skin Cancer Cells With Heat

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Narendra Modi Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos