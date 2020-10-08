Amit Shah Shares PM Modi’s Three ‘Mantras’ To Fight COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 68-lakh mark with 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three ‘mantras’ to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asked people to ‘wear a mask, keep two yards distance and wash hands frequently’. He added that the Prime Minister has been following it.

Stressing on the need to follow COVID-19 norms, Shah wrote, “Only three mantras for safety against Corona: wear a mask, keep a two-yard distance and wash hands frequently. My appeal to all is to consider this call of @narendramodi ji as a safety mantra to not only protect yourself but also your family, friends and colleagues."

Earlier in the day, the PM Modi emphasised on people driven to fight against the pandemic and appealed to people to unite to fight the disease. "Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

