Amit Shah Proposes Idea Of Multipurpose ID Card, Says Next Census To Be Done Digitally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.

Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through a mobile app.

Shah said the National Population Register (NPR) was being prepared for the first time in the 2021 census and the exercise would be digital. Informing that the 2021 census would be the most costly exercise done so far, the Home Minister said a total of Rs 12,000 crore was being spent this time.

The 2021 census, also the 16th Indian census, will continue till February 2021 and culminate on March 1 midnight, Shah said while laying the foundation stone of Janganana Bhawan here.

The minister said that the census which began in 1865 with a pen and paper will be digital in 2021 census and a mobile app will be used in the exercise, which is the eighth census after independence.

The Home Minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.

"We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)