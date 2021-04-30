April 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amid Second Wave, First Emergency Covid Relief Shipment From US Arrives In India

Amid Second Wave, First Emergency Covid Relief Shipment From US Arrives In India

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at Delhi's International airport this morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amid Second Wave, First Emergency Covid Relief Shipment From US Arrives In India
US President Joe Biden had also pledged sustained support to India in its fight against Covid.
Twitter
Amid Second Wave, First Emergency Covid Relief Shipment From US Arrives In India
outlookindia.com
2021-04-30T10:20:50+05:30

As the country battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid stretched health infrastructure, the first consignment of Covid-19 assistance from the United States reached India on Friday, the US embassy said. “The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US embassy tweeted.

According to news agency AFP, with more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at Delhi's International airport this morning.

US President Joe Biden had also pledged sustained support to India in its fight against Covid. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Mr Biden said in a tweet.

The United States is "delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Marks A Grim Milestone: 3.86 Lakh New Covid Cases, 3,498 Deaths In 24 Hours

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Biden Narendra Modi Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos