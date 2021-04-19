Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases In J&K, BJP Leader Flags Off Shoba Yatra

In the middle of rising Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and the government closing educational institutions, the BJP today flagged off Shoba Yatra.

In a statement here, BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi flagged off a Shoba Yatra from Kanji House near Swami Vivekananda Chowk for Shri Sukrala Mata Ji as part of the traditional Chaitra Navratri celebrations. “A large number of devotees enthusiastically participated in the flagging-off ceremony to invoke the blessings of Sukrala Mata Ji. Besides, a substantial number of devotees were present in the group who boarded the buses from here to travel all the way to the shrine of Mother Goddess in the serene Sukrala forests,” the statement added.

According to the BJP statement, Sethi, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, said people of Jammu have always followed the path of righteousness and it is a result of this attitude that Jammu is well known across the nation for maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood amidst diversities in religion and faiths. “In the current times when anti-national and anti-social elements are hell-bent upon disturbing the communal fabric, it is essential for the people of Jammu not to be led away by the provocative statements of such elements and maintain communal harmony at all cost,” he added.

The statement said the Yatra has been organised by Kanji House Sewa Samiti and special arrangements have been made for the prayers and for providing other facilities to the yatris en route and at Sukrala Mata amid the Covid-19 situation.

With every passing day, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 infection cases. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,516 new Covid-19 infections with 768 from Jammu and 748 from Kashmir. There have been six deaths since Sunday evening. At present, the active positive cases are 12,164.

The government has ordered the closure of all universities and colleges in J&K till May 15, except for the courses and programmes that require the physical presence of students. The government has already closed the schools.

The government has also capped the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings and functions. The cap on the number of persons in funerals is 20, for indoor functions 50 and for outdoor venues 100.

The government has ordered that no passenger will be allowed to stand in vehicles. The superintendents of police concerned have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the orders and take punitive measures against violators under relevant provisions of law.

