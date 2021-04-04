April 04, 2021
Amid Covid-19 Surge, PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet To Review Pandemic Situation In Country

The meeting comes at a time when the country reported its highest single-day covid-19 spike since September, as India reported 93,249 fresh infections during the last 24 hours.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review India’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation. Modi also reviewed the country’s ongoing vaccination programme, officials said.

The meet comes at a time when the country recorded its highest single-day rise since September with 93,249 fresh covid-19 cases being reported during the last 24 hours. The new infections pushed the total tally to 1,24,85,509, Union health ministry data indicated.

Sources told PTI, top officials, including the cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, health secretary, and NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, attended the meeting.

India’s covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

(With PTI inputs)

