Amid Covid-19 Surge, CBSE Rethinking Decision To Hold Board Exams: Reports

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Central Board For Secondary Education (CBSE) is rethinking its decision to conduct board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 in May, reports claimed.

According to The Indian Express, sources close to the education ministry revealed that authorities are of the view that it would prove to be “difficult” to conduct the board exams at a time when the second wave of the pandemic is gripping India.

However, according to reports, the ministry is yet to make a decision.

This development comes just a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to “do the right thing”.

The Congress general secretary had on Sunday written to the education minister seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.

In a tweet on Monday, she said, "Come on @cbseindia29 @DrRPNishank @narendramodi do the right thing!"

According to a revised date sheet issued by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

Prior to this, CBSE officials had said that exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.

(With PTI inputs)

