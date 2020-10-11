Ambulance Driver Who Ferried Over 200 COVID Patients Since March, Dies Of Virus

Aarif Khan, an ambulance driver in Delhi, after ferrying over 200 COVID-19 patients since March, died in Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday as he succumbed to the virus.

Khan was employed with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, a non-government organisation that provides free emergency services in Delhi-NCR. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal helps provide funeral services for those who have died of the virus.

Khan used to sleep in an ambulance parking lot, 28 km from his home in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur and maintained contact with his family on the phone.

He fell sick on October 3 and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID warrior succumbed to the disease within a day of getting admitted to hospital.

“We met when he came over to pick essentials, like clothes. I used to go to check on him sometimes as we were always worried about him. But he never bothered about COVID, he just wanted to do his job well,” Khan’s 22-year-old son, Aadil said.

Jitender Singh Shunty, the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal said he was very dedicated to his work and often worked 2-14 hours a day, responding to calls even as late as 3 am.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered his condolences on Aarif’s demise.

"My condolences to the bereaved family members of the ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus," Mr Naidu wrote on Twitter.

My condolences to the bereaved family members of ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus.https://t.co/FlGaY80NhO — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine