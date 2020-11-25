November 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Air Quality In Delhi Slips Back To 'Severe' Category

Air Quality In Delhi Slips Back To 'Severe' Category

The national capital's AQI had improved and remained in either 'poor' or 'moderate' category until November 22.

PTI 25 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Air Quality In Delhi Slips Back To 'Severe' Category
Representational Image
PTI
Air Quality In Delhi Slips Back To 'Severe' Category
outlookindia.com
2020-11-25T11:02:22+05:30
Also read

Delhi's overall air quality deteriorated to the "severe" category from "very poor" on Wednesday morning

The national capital's AQI was in "severe" category on November 15 the last time but after that, it had improved and remained in either "poor" or "moderate" category until November 22. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401.Â 

It was 388 on Tuesday. The AQI in the city was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday and 283 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring system SAFAR had predicted improvement in the AQI for Wednesday.

Stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air was 5 per cent on Tuesday.

Stubble burning accounted for 6 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday and 12 per cent on Sunday. It was 13 per cent on Saturday, 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

MJ Akbar, Journalist Priya Ramani Refuse Settlement In Defamation Case

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Air Pollution AQI Paddy stubble burning India pollution National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos