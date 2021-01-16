Manish Kumar, A Sanitation Worker At AIIMS Becomes The First To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine In Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi (AIIMS) kicked off the Covid-19 vaccination drive with one of the institute’s sanitation workers--Manish Kumar becoming the first person in Delhi to receive the Covid-19 shot.

AIMMS Director Randeep Guleria was also administered the vaccine when the inoculation drive began today.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan termed the Covid-19 vaccines as 'Sanjivani' in fight against the coronavirus infection. He said, we have won the battle against polio and small pox. Now we have reached a decisive phase in our war against Covid-19 as well.

"These vaccines are our ‘sanjivini’ in our fight against the pandemic. We have won the battle against polio and now we have reached the decisive phase of winning the war against Covid-19. I want to congratulate all frontline workers on this day," health minister Vardhan told reporters shortly after the vaccine shots were administered.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

