AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party will contest 100 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Owaisi also said his party would contest the polls in alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) patron Om Prakash Rajbhar and the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' floated by him.

In a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief said, ""Regarding Uttar Pradesh elections we have decided to field our candidates in 100 seats. The party has started the process of selecting the candidates and has also released the candidate/aspirants application forms."

In another tweet, the AIMIM chief said, "We are with OP Rajbhar Sahab 'Bhaagidaari Sankalp Morcha'. We did not have any talks with any other party regarding elections or tie-up".

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

In last year's Bihar assembly elections, the AIMIM won five seats (it contested 20) in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region on the border of West Bengal.

With PTI inputs

